Cooking with Sierra: Cranberry pie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pumpkin pie gets the spotlight on Thanksgiving, but what if you’re looking for a dessert that isn’t quite as heavy for the holiday? Sierra has a cranberry pie recipe that is tart, a little sweet, and light enough for after a big meal.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of orange juice, separated
- 1 teaspoon unflavored powdered gelatin
- 2 1/2 cups of frozen or fresh cranberries
- 1 teaspoon orange zest
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 container whipped topping
- 1 pre-made graham cracker crust
- Mix together 2 tablespoons of orange juice and gelatin
- In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add cranberries, remainder of orange juice, zest, ginger, and sugar
- Bring to a boil, or until cranberries have popped and broken down
- Take of heat, and add gelatin mixture until it’s fully dissolved
- Pour into a blender, let cool for a bit before pureeing
- Let cool even more, to about room temperature. Once cool, pour into a bowl and fold in whipped cream
- Once fully incorporated, spoon into pie dish and refrigerate for at least 3 hours