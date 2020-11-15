Cooking with Sierra: Cranberry pie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pumpkin pie gets the spotlight on Thanksgiving, but what if you’re looking for a dessert that isn’t quite as heavy for the holiday? Sierra has a cranberry pie recipe that is tart, a little sweet, and light enough for after a big meal.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of orange juice, separated

1 teaspoon unflavored powdered gelatin

2 1/2 cups of frozen or fresh cranberries

1 teaspoon orange zest

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 cup sugar

1 container whipped topping

1 pre-made graham cracker crust

Mix together 2 tablespoons of orange juice and gelatin In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add cranberries, remainder of orange juice, zest, ginger, and sugar Bring to a boil, or until cranberries have popped and broken down Take of heat, and add gelatin mixture until it’s fully dissolved Pour into a blender, let cool for a bit before pureeing Let cool even more, to about room temperature. Once cool, pour into a bowl and fold in whipped cream Once fully incorporated, spoon into pie dish and refrigerate for at least 3 hours

Source