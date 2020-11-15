Cooking with Sierra: Cranberry pie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pumpkin pie gets the spotlight on Thanksgiving, but what if you’re looking for a dessert that isn’t quite as heavy for the holiday? Sierra has a cranberry pie recipe that is tart, a little sweet, and light enough for after a big meal.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup of orange juice, separated
  • 1 teaspoon unflavored powdered gelatin
  • 2 1/2 cups of frozen or fresh cranberries
  • 1 teaspoon orange zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 container whipped topping
  • 1 pre-made graham cracker crust
  1. Mix together 2 tablespoons of orange juice and gelatin
  2. In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add cranberries, remainder of orange juice, zest, ginger, and sugar
  3. Bring to a boil, or until cranberries have popped and broken down
  4. Take of heat, and add gelatin mixture until it’s fully dissolved
  5. Pour into a blender, let cool for a bit before pureeing
  6. Let cool even more, to about room temperature. Once cool, pour into a bowl and fold in whipped cream
  7. Once fully incorporated, spoon into pie dish and refrigerate for at least 3 hours

