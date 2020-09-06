Cooking with Sierra: Corn and tomato baked ziti

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Corn is in season right now. Sierra shows a recipe that takes a cold-weather classic and turns it into a more summery dish.
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound dried ziti
- 16 or 15 ounces whole-milk ricotta cheese
- 2 cups of whole milk
- 3/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt
- 1/4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
- 1 pound of tomatoes chopped, or 3 medium
- 2 cups of corn kernels, about 2 ears
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
- Cook pasta until al dente, and drain
- Preheat oven 425 degrees
- Blend together ricotta cheese, milk, Parmesan, garlic, Italian season, salt, and pepper
- Combine drained pasta, tomatoes, corn and ricotta sauce
- Pour into a 9×9 baking dish, top with mozzarella, cover with foil
- Bake for 30 minutes, uncover for 5 minutes, sprinkle with basil