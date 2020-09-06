Cooking with Sierra: Corn and tomato baked ziti

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Corn is in season right now. Sierra shows a recipe that takes a cold-weather classic and turns it into a more summery dish.

Ingredients

1/2 pound dried ziti

16 or 15 ounces whole-milk ricotta cheese

2 cups of whole milk

3/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

3 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 1/2 teaspoons of salt

1/4 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 pound of tomatoes chopped, or 3 medium

2 cups of corn kernels, about 2 ears

1/3 cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

Cook pasta until al dente, and drain Preheat oven 425 degrees Blend together ricotta cheese, milk, Parmesan, garlic, Italian season, salt, and pepper Combine drained pasta, tomatoes, corn and ricotta sauce Pour into a 9×9 baking dish, top with mozzarella, cover with foil Bake for 30 minutes, uncover for 5 minutes, sprinkle with basil

Source