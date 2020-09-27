Cooking with Sierra: Coffee Cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With summertime being over, you may have leftover graham crackers from s’mores. Sierra takes those leftovers and adds them to a great breakfast treat: coffee cake.

Ingredients

1 box yellow cake mix

1 box instant vanilla pudding

1 cup of sour cream

4 large eggs

1/3 cup of canola oil

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups of graham cracker crumbs

3/4 cups packed brown sugar

3/4 cups of chopped pecans

1 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon

2/3 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 to 2 tbs milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9X13 cake pan with cooking spray Combine cake mix, pudding mix, sour cream, eggs, oil and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer Combine graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon and butter Pour half of cake batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with half the graham cracker mixture, pour the rest of the cake mix and then the crumb mixture Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, let cool Combine milk and powdered sugar, drizzle over the cake

