Cooking with Sierra: Coffee Cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With summertime being over, you may have leftover graham crackers from s’mores. Sierra takes those leftovers and adds them to a great breakfast treat: coffee cake.
Ingredients
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 box instant vanilla pudding
- 1 cup of sour cream
- 4 large eggs
- 1/3 cup of canola oil
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups of graham cracker crumbs
- 3/4 cups packed brown sugar
- 3/4 cups of chopped pecans
- 1 1/2 tsp of ground cinnamon
- 2/3 cup butter, melted
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 to 2 tbs milk
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9X13 cake pan with cooking spray
- Combine cake mix, pudding mix, sour cream, eggs, oil and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer
- Combine graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon and butter
- Pour half of cake batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle with half the graham cracker mixture, pour the rest of the cake mix and then the crumb mixture
- Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, let cool
- Combine milk and powdered sugar, drizzle over the cake