Cooking with Sierra: Chia seed pudding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Did you know you can eat chia seeds, the same ones that grow into decorative plants? According to Harvard University, chia seeds are rich in fiber, protein, calcium, and zinc.

It says two tablespoons contain 4 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber.

Sierra shows how to make a breakfast pudding that could be even used as a healthier dessert.

Ingredients

1 cup of non-dairy milk

1/4 cup of chia seeds

2 tablespoons of peanut butter powder

2 teaspoons of maple syrup or honey

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon of chocolate chips, optional

Whisk together all the ingredients Portion out in glass jars with lids Refrigerate for at least 2 hours

