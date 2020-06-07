Cooking with Sierra: Cacio e pepe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pasta can be a heavy dish. Sierra shows how to make a lighter version for hot days.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces dried spaghetti
  • 3/4 cup of pancetta, or bacon, finely diced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice (about two lemons)
  • 1 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 3 cups arugula
  1. Cook pasta according to directions, once done set a cup of pasta water aside before draining
  2. Cook pancetta until almost all the fat is rendered
  3. Add olive oil, red pepper, pepper and garlic. Cook for only about a minute
  4. Add lemon juice
  5. Add pasta to pan, alternating: add cheese and pasta water to create a sauce
  6. Add arugula, letting it wilt for about a minute

