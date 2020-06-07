Cooking with Sierra: Cacio e pepe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pasta can be a heavy dish. Sierra shows how to make a lighter version for hot days.
Ingredients
- 12 ounces dried spaghetti
- 3/4 cup of pancetta, or bacon, finely diced
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1/4 cup lemon juice (about two lemons)
- 1 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 3 cups arugula
- Cook pasta according to directions, once done set a cup of pasta water aside before draining
- Cook pancetta until almost all the fat is rendered
- Add olive oil, red pepper, pepper and garlic. Cook for only about a minute
- Add lemon juice
- Add pasta to pan, alternating: add cheese and pasta water to create a sauce
- Add arugula, letting it wilt for about a minute