Cooking with Sierra: Buffalo chicken casserole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With it being a new year, Sierra is going to try and bring some healthier recipes to Cooking with Sierra.

Full disclosure, Sierra isn’t a nutritionist, dietitian, or anything like that. She will just try to make some recipes lighter, and removing some unhealthy ingredients.

Ingredients

1 medium spaghetti squash

1 large onion, diced

1 cup of diced carrots, about 2-3 medium size

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 pounds of cooked chicken

1 cup Frank’s Red Hot hot sauce

1/4 cup light ranch

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut spaghetti squash in half, scoop out seeds. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil Place face down on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for 40 minutes While squash is cooking, saute onions, carrots, and garlic until onions are translucent on medium heat Let squash and onion mixture cool, then combine all ingredients, except eggs Once combined add in eggs, mix well Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes, or until set

