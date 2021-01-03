Cooking with Sierra: Buffalo chicken casserole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With it being a new year, Sierra is going to try and bring some healthier recipes to Cooking with Sierra.
Full disclosure, Sierra isn’t a nutritionist, dietitian, or anything like that. She will just try to make some recipes lighter, and removing some unhealthy ingredients.
Ingredients
- 1 medium spaghetti squash
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1 cup of diced carrots, about 2-3 medium size
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 pounds of cooked chicken
- 1 cup Frank’s Red Hot hot sauce
- 1/4 cup light ranch
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/3 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 eggs
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut spaghetti squash in half, scoop out seeds. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil
- Place face down on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for 40 minutes
- While squash is cooking, saute onions, carrots, and garlic until onions are translucent on medium heat
- Let squash and onion mixture cool, then combine all ingredients, except eggs
- Once combined add in eggs, mix well
- Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes, or until set