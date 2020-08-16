Cooking with Sierra: Bourbon pork

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This pork dinner comes together fast, with a little bit of patience for the bourbon sauce.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup of bourbon, or chicken stock
- 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons white vinegar
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- Optional red pepper flakes
- pepper
- 1 pork tenderloin, cut into 1 inch pieces lengthwise
- 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- salt
- dash of allspice
- In a large bag shake tenderloin slices with chili powder, cinnamon, salt, and allspice
- Over medium-high heat with cooking spray cook pork on each side for 2-4 minutes
- Remove the pork, in the same pan combine the bourbon, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic and pepper
- Bring to a boil, reduce the liquid to about half a cup
- Serve sauce over pork