Cooking with Sierra: Bourbon pork

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This pork dinner comes together fast, with a little bit of patience for the bourbon sauce.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup of bourbon, or chicken stock
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons white vinegar
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • Optional red pepper flakes
  • pepper
  • 1 pork tenderloin, cut into 1 inch pieces lengthwise
  • 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • salt
  • dash of allspice
  1. In a large bag shake tenderloin slices with chili powder, cinnamon, salt, and allspice
  2. Over medium-high heat with cooking spray cook pork on each side for 2-4 minutes
  3. Remove the pork, in the same pan combine the bourbon, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, garlic and pepper
  4. Bring to a boil, reduce the liquid to about half a cup
  5. Serve sauce over pork

