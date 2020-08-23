Cooking with Sierra: Bourbon peach pie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take the fruit of late summer, peaches, and combine it with bourbon to create an almost fall dessert.
Ingredients:
- 1 box of refrigerated pie crust that has two crusts in it (or use homemade)
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 1/4 cup of cornstarch
- 1 tbs fresh lemon juice
- 2 1/2 tbs of bourbon
- 2 tsp of vanilla extract
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 3 lbs peeled and pitted peaches, cut into thin slices
- 1 large egg, beaten
- Sugar in the raw
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Place one sheet of pie dough into pie dish
- Mix together in a large bowl sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, bourbon, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Then toss in peaches
- Spread the fruit evenly in the prepared dish
- Cut second sheet of pie dough into 1 inch strips. Arrange them in a lattice formation, or weaving formation
- Crimp crust to seal
- Brush with beaten egg, and top with raw sugar
- Bake for an hour and ten minutes, or until crust is golden brown