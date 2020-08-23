Cooking with Sierra: Bourbon peach pie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take the fruit of late summer, peaches, and combine it with bourbon to create an almost fall dessert.

Ingredients:

  • 1 box of refrigerated pie crust that has two crusts in it (or use homemade)
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 1/4 cup of cornstarch
  • 1 tbs fresh lemon juice
  • 2 1/2 tbs of bourbon
  • 2 tsp of vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg
  • 3 lbs peeled and pitted peaches, cut into thin slices
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • Sugar in the raw
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Place one sheet of pie dough into pie dish
  3. Mix together in a large bowl sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice, bourbon, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Then toss in peaches
  4. Spread the fruit evenly in the prepared dish
  5. Cut second sheet of pie dough into 1 inch strips. Arrange them in a lattice formation, or weaving formation
  6. Crimp crust to seal
  7. Brush with beaten egg, and top with raw sugar
  8. Bake for an hour and ten minutes, or until crust is golden brown

