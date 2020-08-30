Cooking with Sierra: Bourbon beverages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kentucky Derby is this upcoming Saturday, and Sierra has two bourbon drinks you can try.

Bourbon Lemonade

  • 1 1/2 ounces of bourbon
  • 2 ounces of lemonade
  • 2 ounces of cranberry juice
  1. Mix ingredients together and pour over ice

Diane Crump Blackberry Bourbon

  • 4-5 mint leaves
  • 1 spoonful of sugar
  • 4 blackberries
  • 1 spoonful of blackberry preserves
  • 2 ounces of bourbon
  • soda water
  1. Muddle together mint leaves, sugar and blackberries
  2. Stir in preserves
  3. Add bourbon and mix
  4. Add ice, and top with a splash of soda water

