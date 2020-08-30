Cooking with Sierra: Bourbon beverages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Kentucky Derby is this upcoming Saturday, and Sierra has two bourbon drinks you can try.
Bourbon Lemonade
- 1 1/2 ounces of bourbon
- 2 ounces of lemonade
- 2 ounces of cranberry juice
- Mix ingredients together and pour over ice
Diane Crump Blackberry Bourbon
- 4-5 mint leaves
- 1 spoonful of sugar
- 4 blackberries
- 1 spoonful of blackberry preserves
- 2 ounces of bourbon
- soda water
- Muddle together mint leaves, sugar and blackberries
- Stir in preserves
- Add bourbon and mix
- Add ice, and top with a splash of soda water
Source for lemonade, source for blackberry bourbon