Cooking with Sierra: Blueberries and cream sweet rolls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re searching for a new breakfast favorite, Sierra has one that comes together quickly, but does take a little planning.

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf of frozen bread dough
  • 4 ounces of cream cheese, softened
  • 1/8 cup of sugar
  • 3/4 cup of blueberry jam, or preserves
  • 1 can of vanilla frosting, optional
  1. Thaw bread dough according to package instructions
  2. Let dough set at room temperature for 1-2 hours
  3. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  4. Roll the dough out
  5. Spread cream cheese and then blueberry preserves
  6. On the shorter end of the dough, roll it up like a jelly roll
  7. Cut into 6 pieces
  8. Place the rolls on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet, let sit in a warm area for about 10 minutes
  9. Bake for about 22 minutes

