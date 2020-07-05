Cooking with Sierra: Blueberries and cream sweet rolls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re searching for a new breakfast favorite, Sierra has one that comes together quickly, but does take a little planning.
Ingredients
- 1 loaf of frozen bread dough
- 4 ounces of cream cheese, softened
- 1/8 cup of sugar
- 3/4 cup of blueberry jam, or preserves
- 1 can of vanilla frosting, optional
- Thaw bread dough according to package instructions
- Let dough set at room temperature for 1-2 hours
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Roll the dough out
- Spread cream cheese and then blueberry preserves
- On the shorter end of the dough, roll it up like a jelly roll
- Cut into 6 pieces
- Place the rolls on a parchment paper lined cookie sheet, let sit in a warm area for about 10 minutes
- Bake for about 22 minutes