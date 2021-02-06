Cooking with Sierra: Bacon wrapped tater tots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a “Big Game” snack, these easy little bites will please a crowd.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups frozen tater tots
  • 1 brick of pepperjack cheese
  • 4 slices of bacon
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Par-bake tater tots for 10 minutes
  3. While tater tots cook, cut cheese into small squares and quarter each strip of bacon
  4. Once tater tots cool, top one with a slice of cheese, wrap bacon around it, and sprinkle with brown sugar. Push down the brown sugar so it will adhere
  5. On a lined cookie sheet sprayed with cooking spray, place each tater tot onto it cheese side up
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until bacon is done

