Cooking with Sierra: Bacon wrapped tater tots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a “Big Game” snack, these easy little bites will please a crowd.
Ingredients
- 2 cups frozen tater tots
- 1 brick of pepperjack cheese
- 4 slices of bacon
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Par-bake tater tots for 10 minutes
- While tater tots cook, cut cheese into small squares and quarter each strip of bacon
- Once tater tots cool, top one with a slice of cheese, wrap bacon around it, and sprinkle with brown sugar. Push down the brown sugar so it will adhere
- On a lined cookie sheet sprayed with cooking spray, place each tater tot onto it cheese side up
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until bacon is done