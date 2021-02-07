Cooking with Sierra: Adam edition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for an easy sweet treat, Adam stepped into Studio 15 to share one. He takes the classic deep fried Oreos and lightens them up a smidge.

You will need an air fryer for this recipe.

Ingredients

1 tube of crescent roll dough

1 package of Double Stuff Oreos

Lightly grease air fryer try or basket with nonstick cooking spray Roll out crescent dough You can use a full triangle for each cookie. Wrap the dough around the cookie, pinch off any exposed cookie Place in air fryer, giving the cookies one last spray. Air fry at 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown

