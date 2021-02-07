Cooking with Sierra: Adam edition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for an easy sweet treat, Adam stepped into Studio 15 to share one. He takes the classic deep fried Oreos and lightens them up a smidge.
You will need an air fryer for this recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 tube of crescent roll dough
- 1 package of Double Stuff Oreos
- Lightly grease air fryer try or basket with nonstick cooking spray
- Roll out crescent dough
- You can use a full triangle for each cookie. Wrap the dough around the cookie, pinch off any exposed cookie
- Place in air fryer, giving the cookies one last spray.
- Air fry at 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown