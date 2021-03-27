Breann’s sweet addition to brownies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – These brownies with cookie dough topping are a crowd pleaser and have people coming back for more. The simple recipe makes them event sweeter.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of all-purpose flour

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

-1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

-3 Tbsp granulated sugar

-1/4 tsp salt

-1 1/2 Tbsp milk, more as needed

-1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Add butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar to medium mixing bowl, sprinkle salt evenly over

2. Using hand mixer, whip ingredients together until fluffy, about 3 minutes.

3. Mix in 1 1/2 Tbsp of milk and vanilla extract

4. Add flour and blend to combine, adding additional milk to thin if needed

5. Fold in chocolate chips

6. Spread dough on top of baked and cooled brownies

7. Store brownies with topping in refrigerator