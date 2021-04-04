Berry tasty Easter treats by Breann

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spring has sprung and Easter Sunday is the perfect way to enjoy tasty treats with fresh berries with some added sugar of course. These colorful dishes are light, fresh, simple, and the perfect addition to any spring and summer gatherings.

Berry Cheesecake Salad – a delicious addition to any meal or an easy light dessert

Ingredients:

– Thawed whipped topping

-Cheesecake flavored Jell-O

-32 oz. vanilla yogurt

-2 small bags of frozen mixed berries



Directions:

1. Allow the whipped topping time to thaw in either the refrigerator overnight or sitting out for a about an hour.

2. Mix together all of the ingredients.

3. It is best to sit in the refrigerator overnight.

4. Before serving, mix again to reveal the pink color of the salad.

5. ENJOY!

Lemon Berry Cake – the perfect centerpiece for a spring lunch

Ingredients:

-Angel food cake (pre-made or store bought)

-Thawed whipped topping

-Lemon flavored Jell-O

-Raspberries for garnish

-1/4-1/3 cup of milk



Directions:

1. Have angel food cake prepared (whether that is store bought or made)

2. Mix together the entire pack of lemon Jell-O with 1/4 to 1/3 cup of milk until it is a thick consistency.

3. Fold in thawed whipped topping.

4. Spread mixture onto angel food cake

5. Garnish cake with raspberries to taste

