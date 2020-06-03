Skip to content
Cooking with Sierra
Cooking with Sierra: Raspberry rhubarb bars
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Parmesan-jalapeno crusted grilled cheese
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Reese’s poke cake
Cooking with Sierra: Maple bacon bars
Video
Cooking with Sierra: French dip crescent rolls with au jus and horseradish cream
Video
More Cooking with Sierra Headlines
Cooking with Sierra: Chess squares
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Rangoons and sweet and sour sauce
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Cookies and cream cookies
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Honey cinnamon butter and Sprite biscuits
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Mashed potato pizza
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Steak salad with guacamole dressing
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Sweet and smokey jalapeno poppers
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Blueberry whipped topping dessert
Video
Cooking with Sierra: Ham and cheese sliders
Cooking with Sierra: Cookie dough truffles
