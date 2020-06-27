Cooking with Sierra: Fourth of July poke cake

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) -- An Ashburn, Virginia couple has been charged with illegally siphoning more than $1.4 million away from a COVID-19 relief program meant to help businesses survive the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Monica Jaworska, 43, and Tarik Jaafar, 42, were taken into custody at John F. Kennedy Airport after allegedly attempting to commit wire fraud via falsified Paycheck Protection Program loan applications. Officials said the couple was attempting to flee to Poland.