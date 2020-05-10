Cooking with Sierra: Cookies and cream cookies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sierra shows how to use Oreo cookies in a different cookie recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 stick of butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 package of Oreo cookie pudding mix
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Cream butter and sugars together with hand mixer
  3. Add pudding mix, combine
  4. Add eggs and vanilla, mix until combined, then slowly add in flour
  5. Fold in crushed Oreos
  6. Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes, or until bottoms are golden

