Cooking with Sierra: Cookies and cream cookies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sierra shows how to use Oreo cookies in a different cookie recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 stick of butter, softened
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 package of Oreo cookie pudding mix
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 2 1/2 cups flour
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Cream butter and sugars together with hand mixer
- Add pudding mix, combine
- Add eggs and vanilla, mix until combined, then slowly add in flour
- Fold in crushed Oreos
- Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes, or until bottoms are golden