FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— Three new businesses at The Landing in downtown Fort Wayne are now expecting to open their doors by late January of 2024 after some slight construction delays.

Fort Wayne-based group, Be Better Hospitality, hopes to open Dana’s, Night Train and Blue Bottle Shop simultaneously. Dana’s and Night Train are taking applications for front and back-of-the-house staff, with interviews starting this week.

“As construction nears completion in the next couple of months, we couldn’t be more excited to share Dana’s, Night Train, and Blue Bottle Shop with the community,” said Be Better Hospitality owners. “These spaces are iconic, and we look forward to being a part of the continued growth of The Landing and Downtown Fort Wayne. Cheers!”