Construction begins at Electric Works after financing officially secured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The early stages of construction have started at Electric Works. Equipment arrived to the old General Electric campus Wednesday after financing for the project was officially secured Tuesday afternoon.

“It was a bit of a surreal moment, honestly,” Kevan Biggs of RTM Ventures told WANE 15 during a visit to the campus Wednesday. “There’s been some celebration going on for the past week.”

New construction fencing has been erected and new signage has been posted near the campus, along Swinney Avenue. Trucks and equipment have been arriving as crews do some prep work. Weigand Construction has been tasked with leading the charge. Utility work and interior demolition has been put on the top of the “to do” list.



Eventually about 2,000 workers will join the efforts, which is expected to teach a fever pitch in 9 to 12 months. Window replacement and the construction of a new building along Broadway are among the most visible changes passersby will notice.

Weigand Construction workers inspect windows inside the Electric Works campus the day after funding for the first phase of the project was officially secured.

As of closing Wednesday, 63% of the space has been leased. Developers have anticipated filling 100% of the available space by opening day.

“If not, that’s okay,” Biggs added. “Certainly where we are at today, we’re absolutely thrilled with the position and it really helped the financing come together.”

While several events are planned on campus for the public throughout construction, opening day has been estimated for the fall of 2022.

“It was really the community effort that made this thing happen,” Biggs said I don’t think there would be any way that it could have ever succeeded to get to closing without that level of support.”

“This is really going to make a difference for Fort Wayne, even all of northeast Indiana, it’s going to bring people in from all over,” Steve Whiteley from Weigand Construction added.

Businesses, organizations committed to Electric Works: