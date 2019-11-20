Congressmen push for Global War on Terror memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The nation’s capital could soon see a new memorial honoring those who have served and died in the Global War on Terror.

Now it’s up to Congress to find a suitable spot.

In Washington, it’s easy to find a memorial to wars long ended and to the service members who gave so much.

But for those who’ve served and died in America’s longest-running war, there is nothing.

“Whether people realize it or not, the global war on terrorism touches everybody,” said Michael Rodriguez, president of the Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation.

Almost 20 years after 9/11, some in Congress said the Global War on Terror deserves a monument, too.

“There’s a lot of support for this, a lot of members of Congress, a lot of veterans, a lot of families that want to see this get done,” said Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO).

Crow served in the Army. He and fellow Congressman Mike Gallagher, a Republican Marine Corps veteran, are heading up the effort to get a memorial build and honor those who served.

“The risk is that we take it for granted,” said Gallagher (R-WI). “Therefore, I think all the more reason we need the memorial.”

Tuesday morning, they and others led a run to highlight three sites for the memorial.

Each possible site is on or near the National Mall, including a location southwest of the World War II memorial.

“It’s a really powerful thing to have a place for people to come together and to reflect in that way,” Crow said.

They hope Congressional authorization to build happens by next August, with the memorial opening in 2024.

“This is about service, it’s about country,” Gallagher said. “It’s not about any single one of us, or our narrow or parochial, political interests. It’s about doing what’s right for the country.”