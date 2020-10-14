FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Promenade Park is hosting ‘Confluence Kitchen: Featuring the Culture of Germany’ on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

The quarterly event celebrates various cultures around the world. Participants are encouraged to swap recipes, learn a few words in German, snap a selfie or two at the themed photo booth and learn about the real fairy tales from the Brothers Grimm. Delicious German food will be available for purchase.

All ages are welcome are welcome at the event. Drop-ins are welcome if space is available, however, organizers recommend registering in advance as space is limited. Those wishing to be seated together must register together.

Tickets are $8. Children 3 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased here.

Questions are asked to be direct to Brooke at 260-427-6022 or email at Brooklyn.Bieszke@cityoffortwayne.org.