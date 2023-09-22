INDIANAPOLIS – Any chance of Anthony Richardson starting Sunday at Baltimore is quickly evaporating. In fact, it might have disappeared completely.

The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback missed a third straight day of practice Friday. He and center Ryan Kelly are in the NFL’s concussion protocol after sustaining brain trauma in last Sunday’s win at Houston.

Coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday he would defer to the team’s medical staff regarding Richardson’s availability, but a significant step in the protocol involves a concussed player being cleared to practice.

With Richardson likely out, veteran Gardner Minshew II is in line to make his 25th career start, but just the fifth in the past three seasons. Wesley French probably steps in for Kelly.

Minshew replaced Richardson in the second quarter of the Colts’ 31-20 win over the Texans and kept the team moving. He directed touchdown drives on his first two possessions as Indy settled into a 28-10 halftime lead. Minshew completed 19-of-23 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown.

In his five-year career, Minshew has appeared in 34 games with 24 starts. He’s 8-16 as a starter, but is 1-10 in his last 11 starts.