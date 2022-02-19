FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- At the Concordia Luthern High School basketball game Saturday night, basketball legend Eugene Parker was celebrated for his legacy throughout the basketball community.

Among those there, Saturday Night was Walter Jordan, a basketball legend himself as well as a friend, mentor, roommate, and teammate of Eugene Parker.

Jordan says Parker touched everyone’s life.

“For 42 years, this guy being right by my side and we’ve just been friends for 42 years,” said Jordan. “I remember meeting him in the ninth grade and end up going to college and being my roommate and teammate. He touched my life and everybody who touched and blessed to know Eugene Parker in some kind of way he inspires you to want to do better and be better,” Jordan said.

Parker was a standout basketball player in the ’70s at Concordia Luther High School and then later at Purdue University. Parker was then inducted into the Concordia Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

Parker passed away a few years later in 2016 to his battle with kidney cancer.

Walter Jordan says that he knows Parker will always be by his side.

“My heart is full right now, and I’m just praying for strength right now to speak because I have been emotional all day,” Jordan said. “Just trying togey by and get through it. And I know he is going to help me get by it and get through it like he always does. He is going to be there tonight with me to help me get through it,” said Jordan.

Eugene Parker’s son, Austin Parker, spoke highly of his father and is proud to be his son.

“We’re all here, we think about you every day and everyone here is proud of all of his efforts, all of his good intentions that he just wanted, he always wanted to do the best for everyone,” Parker said.”We’re all here to show that we appreciate all of his intentions,” said Parker.

Parker’s efforts and talents stretched beyond the court, his friends and family said he would be amazed at the celebration Saturday night.

“He is so talented and so gifted, whatever he put his mind to he was going to succeed at, that Eugene Parker,” Jordan said. “I know he’s probably say something like wow Walt do you believe this? Wow Walt do you believe this? Look at God, that’s what Eugene Parker would have said about tonight just look at God. And that always impacted me, just look at God and see what he is doing,” said Jordan.

The night kicked off the “Parker Friends and Family Campaign” to renovate “The Cage” in Parker’s honor. This effort will bring about a new floor and graphics, new bleachers, new lights, sound system, scoreboards, and funding for a special endowment.

To support this campaign or to learn more.