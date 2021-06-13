Community prayer held in memory of Jabari Mbwelera, family still looking for answers in death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friends and family of Jabari Mbwelera came together to pray for answers on what led to his disappearance and death over two years ago.

Mbwelera was last seen getting into a car the night of January 16, 2019. He was found and pulled from the Maumee River in Defiance County, Ohio over a year later on May 24, 2020. Since then, Mbwelera’s mother, Katheryn Mbwelera, said they still do not know what led to her son’s death.

“Jabari met a terrible fate,” said his mother Katheryn Mbwelera. “We still don’t have the answers we need. We do know what happened. We do know that, but we don’t know why and who, and we need the who.”

The family hosted a community prayer event at Abundant Life Church Sunday evening. Katheryn said they feel the need to pray for answers because they have had a difficult time getting them from law enforcement.

“Defiance, Ohio says that it’s Fort Wayne’s case, Fort Wayne says because he was pulled from the river in Defiance, it’s their case,” said Kathryn. “So they’re going back and forth and nobody says anything at this point. So, I can’t depend on law enforcement but what I can defend on is the prayers.”