FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– After a hiatus due to COVID, Issues, and Ales, hosted by Fort Wayne’s radio station WBOI has returned to discuss important events affecting the Fort Wayne community.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 4 at Coyote Creek Bar and Grill at 7 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to listen to and participate in two panel discussions.

The first panel will discuss public education after two years of COVID-19 and an active legislation session at the Indiana Statehouse. Panelists include Anne Duff, FWCS School Board President, Dr. Phil Downs, former SACS superintendent, and Sandra Vohns, president of the Fort Wayne Education Association.

The second panel will discuss the efforts of the Fort Wayne Media Collaborative. The Collaborative has launched a year-long project to report and produce a series of stories focused on the housing crisis that has had disastrous effects for many Northeast Indiana residents. Panelists include Fred McKissick, Editorial page editor of the Journal Gazette, Kara Hackett, Managing Editor Input Fort Wayne, and Julie Creek, project manager of the Fort Wayne Media Collaborative.

For more information regarding the event, visit the WBOI website.