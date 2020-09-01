Community honors victims who died in Columbia City sewer incident

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – More than a week after three men died after being trapped in a manhole in Columbia City, their community came together to honor them.

Among the three victims were a father and son, Jason and Bronson Ball.

More than 30-riders gathered on Old Trail Road around 2:30 Monday afternoon, for an ATV/RTV ride in before their funeral. An old friend of the victims told WANE 15 that the gentleman were amazing people and this was the perfect way to honor them.

“Great work ethic, loving their family, loving to do what they do all of the time, and that’s riding,” said Jodie Jordan. “Everybody who was here tonight probably rode with one of them or both of them at some point in time. We just wanted to make sure that everybody knew, and they knew that we loved them and we are here to support the family, Shannon, Bryce, Bronson, and Brooke.”

Another friend referred to Jason and Bronson as his old-time dirt road friends and this ride brought back special memories.

“Still hear Bronson riding his four wheeler in my sleep, he’s done it ever since he was a little kid,” said Sean Klien. “It’s kind of a way of life on a dirt road and thought it would be commemorative moment to get everybody together, friends and family and ride in together.”

The men identified by Whitley County Coroner were:

48-year-old Jason R. Ball of Columbia City

21-year-old Bronson Ball of Columbia city

and 43-year-old Douglas M. Kramer of Fort Wayne.

The three men died last Tuesday while working in a storm sewer located in the 400 block of Main street, in the parking lot of Whitley County Consolidated Schools transportation building.

According to the Columbia City mayor’s office, a Technical Rescue Team was called in from the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The crew was successful pulling the three men from the manhole, but after medics performed life-saving measures, all three men were declared dead at the scene.

Autopsies found the men died of asphyxia due to hypoxic environment (low oxygen conditions) and subsequent drowning, and their deaths were ruled accidental.

The men were employees of Crosby Excavating of Fort Wayne. The company was contracted to perform sewer work in the city.

After the ride in, there was a viewing and later a memorial service. Details about what happened leading up to the accident have not been released.