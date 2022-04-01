FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A busy intersection received some help after parents and neighbors called for action at State and Busche.

A day after a child was struck by a car going westbound on State, police escorted students to Blackhawk Middle School to ensure their safety.

Parents and neighbors showed up at the intersection of State and Busche to try and get drivers to slow down. As kids waited at the intersection to cross, neighbors could be heard yelling and waving their hands, doing anything they can to get the attention of distracted drivers.

As for the police, they will be at the intersection every day until the school year ends to help facilitate and escort students to and from school.