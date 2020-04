HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A soldier returns home and the Huntington community was there to help him celebrate.

Trey Sands’ friends says he his back home after nearly a year of service in Qatar. Community members gathered at the Forks of the Wabash in Huntington to set up signs balloons and streamers.

WANE 15 videographer Randi Orr captured the celebration.