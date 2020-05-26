Commission to consider plan to revive old N. Anthony Scott’s land

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After previous attempts to replace a razed grocery store in northeast Fort Wayne failed, a new plan has been submitted for approval. The Rogers family has asked for the go-ahead to build three new buildings at the intersection of N. Anthony Blvd. and Crescent Ave.

A portion of the N. Anthony Scott’s grocery store was torn down after it was condemned in 2012, the result of a roof collapse at the back of the building. While businesses have been operating in the northern portion of the structure, a grass lot replaced much of the store.

A plan has been submitted to Planning Services to develop 3.8 acres at N. Anthony Blvd. and Crescent Ave., replacing the razed Scott’s grocery store.

Four years later, in 2016, City Council approved a request to rezone the property, clearing the way for the construction of a market on the empty lot. The plan never became reality.

Another four years later, in 2020, the Fort Wayne Plan Commission received an updated plan from Rogers Family Properties, Inc. It included the addition of three new buildings – one 10,000 square foot building over the former Scott’s land, as well as a smaller building to the west and another on the south end of property, near Crescent Ave.

A drawing from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission Staff Report shows a proposed plan for the land at N. Anthony Blvd. and Crescent Ave.

Two buildings that remained on the 3.8 acre property are included in the new plan.

Public comments and approval from the Plan Commission are expected to be made Wednesday evening at Citizens Square.