FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People got to give input on how architects should proceed with the Foster Park Gold Course renovations.

The city wants to create a Master Plan for the course to make improvements leading up to its 100th anniversary in 2028. Ideas from the city could include adding a driving range, rerouting the course and fixing water drainage issues.

A big start in making that plan is getting feedback from the community. That happened today as they walked through different areas they wanted to change and hear feedback on potential changes.

Another public input meeting will be held in Indian Village Park Pavilion.