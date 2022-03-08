The Comcast RISE program is expanding to reach even more businesses.

All women-owned businesses nationwide, and specifically here in Fort Wayne, are eligible to apply. It’s all in attempt to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools and funding they need to thrive.

42 percent of businesses in the U-S are owned by women, yet those same businesses are growing at only half the rate of those ran by men, because women struggle to access capital and other resources needed to succeed.

That’s according to a study by the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Comcast RISE, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment has been serving businesses since November of 2020. It originally began as a program for racially and ethnically diverse small business owners and has now expanded.

The program has provided more than $60 million in grants, marketing and technology services.

Mike Wilson, Comcast Indiana Public Relations Director, says they’re expanding because they’ve noticed it’s not as easy for women owned small businesses to receive help.

“That could be something as simple as getting funding or financing or a loan for something,” Wilson said, “That’s why we broke it down for technology, marketing assistance, and when we give a technology package away, it’s all the stuff that we could do to set up a business.”

Wilson says they work with business owners case by case, to make sure their needs are met.

You can find the application to apply here.