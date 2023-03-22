Columbia City mayor fired the parks director last week after an investigation into suspicious financial activity.

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) He was someone embedded in the community, the director of the Columbia City Parks Department for 20 years.

But when the city’s mayor, Ryan Daniel, and his administration became aware of suspicious financial activity, a formal investigation was opened. That resulted in the firing of Mark Green, who oversaw the parks department in the city of 10,000 people.

Daniel wasn’t able to confirm with WANE 15 the amount of money taken from city accounts, but the sum should be revealed once charges are filed against Green by the Whitley County Prosecutor’s office.

Those charged could come as soon as Wednesday.

“Obviously we’re hurt and angry and frustrated. This is somebody we’ve known for a long time, but we also want to make it right by our taxpayers and our citizens,” Daniel said.

As soon as the suspicious financial activity was noticed, Daniel called in the prosecutor’s office, the Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Board of Accounts, he said.

“An investigation is ongoing right now,” said Daniel, who added that Green was fired last Thursday.

“Obviously, rumor have been swirling in our community,” Daniel said.

“At the end of the day, the main point to get across is as soon as we found out we turned it over to investigators, like within an hour,” Daniel said. “Second, there’s realy no reason (to believe) that anyone else was involved.”

This is a developing story and we will update the story as more details emerge.