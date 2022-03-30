WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An 87-year-old Columbia City man died Friday after a semi-tractor trailer ran a light and collided with his Buick at the intersection of State Roads 9 and 14, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackie Smith, of the 4400 block of 800 South in Columbia City, was travelling on State Road 14 at about 5:00 p.m. when he began to cross the intersection with State Road 9, the sheriff’s department said.

A semi driven by 55-year-old Samuel Hollifield, of Kentucky, disregarded a traffic signal while heading north on State Road 9, according to the sheriff’s department.

Hollifield’s semi collided with Smith’s car in the middle of the intersection, the sheriff’s department said.

Medics pronounced Smith dead at the scene. Hollifield was transported to a local hospital for treatment on a possible broken bone, according to a sheriff’s media release.