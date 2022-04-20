WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– A Columbia city man was arrested on Wednesday on felony charges for possession and distribution of child pornography.

According to Indiana State Police, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led to a search warrant being served to a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street, Columbia City.

Indiana State Police and the Department of Homeland Security arrested Adam Kessie, 45, of Columbia City on 4 counts of distributing child pornography and 4 counts of possessing child pornography. The alleged offenses took place in Kosciusko County.

After being arrested, Kessie was transported to Kosciusko County Jail where he will stay until his initial hearing in Kosciusko County Courts.