Columbia City dance studio doubles as virtual learning classroom

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) During the COVID-19 pandemic a woman in Columbia City has transformed her dance studio into a classroom. Students are learning remotely from Dance til U Drop Studios.

“I like it because I get to see my friends a lot more,” said Walker Davis who is a first grade student.

April Frazier, who owns the studio, said she was inspired by other studio owners across the country who have done this very same thing. She said it allows students to learn in a classroom like setting with a small class size and minimal exposure to COVID-19.

“I had the dance precautions already going and I thought well this could work,” Frazier said. “”I’m just kind of helping. Helping them get through it. I’ve had a couple of times when three of them need me and I just say hang on… and try to quickly multitask.”

The group consists of students from kindergarten to sixth grade. Three of the children are Frazier’s.

“You can dig your heels in and kick and scream in this situation or you just adjust adapt and make the best of it,” said Frazier.

They began remote learning at the studio last week, the same day Whitley county schools started class. The plan is to continue this through the first semester of school, which ends in January.

The dance studio will remain open for classes during this time.

