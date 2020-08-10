Colts’ T.Y. Hilton: ‘It’s gonna suck’ if college football is postponed

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 21: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The college football dominoes are falling, and T.Y. Hilton is none too pleased.

Shortly after the Mid-American Conference announced it wouldn’t hold fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten reportedly is following suit. Upcoming meetings will determine the fate of the SEC, ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and others.

“It’s gonna suck, man,’’ Hilton said of a possible barren college football landscape in the coming months. “Being in those hotels on Saturday, all of us NFL guys look forward to watching the big college games, watching our teams play. It’s special.

“If we don’t have it, then it’s going to be pretty bad. I don’t know what we’re going to do.’’

The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran wideout mentioned one possibility that the NFL probably has explored if in fact there’s no college football.

“We’re probably going to have to play on Saturdays,’’ Hilton said. “College football, it won’t be the same without it.’’

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes agreed.

“Honestly, playing college football is a big deal,’’ he said. “A lot of people love college football, and it’s a lot of alumni. I would love to see Florida State play again and I know there are a lot of other fans that would love to see their school where they went to and graduated from play.’’

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc with the NFL’s schedule, the league remains optimistic the 2020 season will start and end as planned. The season opens Sept. 10 when Super Bowl champion Kansas City and Houston meet in Arrowhead Stadium – the Colts open at Jacksonville Sept. 13 – and ends with Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

“I think we could,’’ Hilton said of the start-to-finish likelihood. “I mean with the COVID testing every day, I feel like we’re pretty safe. We’re wearing the stuff over our face.

“I think we’ll be able to finish.’’

“At this very moment, I believe so, but time will tell,’’ added Rhode. “You never know what may happen.

“Right now, we are just going through it and we’re just going to see how it goes from here on out.’’

