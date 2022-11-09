INDIANAPOLIS — Recently-fired Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will continue to appear on Hoosier TV screens until the end of the year.

Throughout his almost 5-year tenure with the Colts, Reich served as a spokesperson for Indiana University Health in TV commercials.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that since the news of Reich’s firing on Monday, IU Health commercials featuring him have continued to run on local channels.

The healthcare organization confirmed on Tuesday that this is no mistake, and that they are committed to maintaining Reich as spokesperson until the end of 2022. In a recent statement, IU Health said they are proud to be associated with the ex-coach.

“IU Health Plans is proud to be associated with Frank Reich and the values and commitment to the community he has demonstrated since arriving in Indianapolis as a head coach almost five years ago. Although no longer the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Frank Reich will continue to be a spokesman for IU Health Plans for the remainder of 2022.” IU Health statement on Reich

It is unclear at this time whether or not Reich will continue as a spokesman after the end of the year or if he will be replaced by another figure in the Indiana sports world.

Reich parted ways with the Colts organization on Monday, Nov. 8 after the team lost its third game in a row, and fifth this season, the day prior. He was in the middle of his fifth season in charge of the Indianapolis NFL team.

Shortly after the news of Reich’s firing broke, it was announced that former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday would serve as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday played for Indianapolis from 1999 to 2011, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2006.