INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have a tall task ahead of them Sunday night in Dallas.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing which Colts deserve Pro Bowl recognition.

The gang then previews Indy’s matchup with the Cowboys by discussing injuries (8:11), breaking down this Dallas team (16:12), detailing keys to the game (33:31) and making predictions (46:15).

