‘Color in Motion’ butterfly exhibit begins at Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Botanical Conservatory’s started its annual “Color in Motion” live butterfly exhibition on Saturday.

This consisted of exotic butterflies from all over the world. According to the program supervisor, these butterflies are not native to Indiana, so it’s important to keep them here inside the display tent.

They had a number of stations in place for social distancing.

The exhibit will be here until June 27. Admission is five dollars for ages 18 and up and three dollars for ages 3 to 17. Children under 2 are free.