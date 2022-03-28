FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Social media last night was buzzing about the Oscars, but not just about a few moments shared between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

CODA, a film about the only hearing member in a deaf family, turned heads all night. It won the most prestigious award of the night — best picture. One of the film’s deaf actors, Troy Kotsur, also won best supporting actor.

Youn Yuh-jung, right, presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “CODA” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Local deaf community member Donald “Ducky” Dunten was available for comment after the historic night alongside DeafLink League director, Garth Sponseller, who helped interpret.

“On Facebook there have been so many messages with people I interact with saying, ‘Troy won Troy won.'” Dunten said. “You know ‘Coda movie!'”

The reaction was joyous as the accomplishment put the deaf community and their abilities onto the center stage.

“I think one of the impacts is that it’s helped create awareness on how deaf people are able to do things,” Dunten said.

Dunten has a particular bond with the movie as it features a a family blended with both hearing and non-hearing members, and his own two daughters are both hearing. He believes this unique nature impacts the deaf and hearing community, giving them both something to connect to.

However in Dunten’s eyes Coda is just the first domino in a long string of overdue measures holding back the deaf community.

“One thought that comes to mind is the Americans with disabilities act, the ADA. You know that’s a law that was put into effect when president Bush was in office, back in 1990. You know I feel like it’s collected some dust,” remarked Dunten on the state of the ADA.

Whatever is the next big accomplishment for the deaf community, no one will soon forget about Coda’s historic night or the impact it has had.