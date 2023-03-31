FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A member of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame, Fort Wayne high school football coaching legend Buzz Doerffler has passed away. He was 85 years old.

Doeffler attended Concordia Lutheran High School where he was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2011. After playing football and baseball at Valparaiso University and earning his master’s degree at Ball State, Doerffler would eventually serve as the head football coach at Central High School from 1967-70 and was the first head football coach in Northrop history, leading the Bruins from 1970-83. He also coached baseball and basketball at various times during his career.