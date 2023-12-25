FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— Fort Wayne goes by many nicknames and one of the most popular is “The City of Churches.”

Fort Wayne has 360 churches within its city limits, averaging about 3 churches per square mile. Many of these are downtown, and the reason for the high concentration of churches dates back more than 150 years.

History of Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne was first settled in 1794 at the confluence of the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee Rivers. Fort Wayne then was incorporated into a town with a population of just 300 in 1829. But just a decade later, when it was incorporated into a city, the population rose to 2,000 thanks to the opening of the Wabash Erie Canal.

With the canal opening came immigrants from all over Europe, all practicing different religions.

Why so many churches downtown?

These European immigrants were Lutherans, Catholics, Methodists, Presbyterians and many more. As more people with more religions moved to Fort Wayne, more churches were built, according to Cornelia Schulz, Founder of the City of Churches Tour.

Some downtown churches, especially the Lutheran churches, are just a few minutes drive from each other. But, many of these churches were built before automobiles were invented, Schulz said.

“Now It’s a five minute drive,” Schulz said. “But back in the day, that was a long walk for people. So then the churches built other churches for that immigrant population.”

Preservation and raising awareness

Cornelia Schulz created the City of Churches Tour seven years ago with the intent of raising awareness of the historical significance of these buildings, some of which were built nearly 200 years ago. Bryce Vinson-Schisler is now the director of this tour.

According to Vinson-Schisler, a lot of Fort Wayne residents don’t know the extent of the history these church hold. He is an active member at Trinity Episcopal Church.

“The cornerstone of this building was laid a month after the assassination of President Lincoln,” Vinson-Schisler said. “The cornerstone actually has, inside it, a bible, an Episcopal Book of Common Prayer, and then news article clippings about his assassination.”

Vinson-Schisler and Schulz not only want to raise historical awareness, but they want people to recognize the beauty of these churches right in their hometown.

“A lot of times, people are driving down the street and they look at these beautiful buildings and beautiful churches, but they never get to go inside,” Vinson-Schisler said.

Schulz wants people to realize that you don’t have to travel far to marvel at the architecture and grandeur of churches.

“A lot of people like to travel to Europe and then they talk about the Vatican or Notre Dame,” Schulz said. “And, you know, when you come to [Fort Wayne], you’re like, ‘Wow, these churches are very nice here, too.’ You can go to Europe and admire the beauty there. But then you’re not putting the money into the same beauty that you have here, locally.”

Schulz and Vinson-Schisler hope awareness can lead to continued resources for preservation. They see churches as pillars of the community and more than just a place of worship.

Schulz wants people to close their eyes and imagine what downtown would be if all the churches disappeared.

The City of Churches Tour happens every year during the first weekend of December.