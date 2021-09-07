City Council votes to give new liquor license to Ophelia’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After weeks of talk to give Ophelia’s a new liquor license, the Fort Wayne City Council is agreeing to recommend the license to Mayor Tom Henry.

At Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council Meeting, the restaurant received the go ahead for the Downtown Dining District Liquor License. The full-service restaurant applied for the license to add alcohol to its menu of “comfort” food.

Located at the Wells Street Corridor, councilmembers say Ophelia’s is a “good private investment, helping to revitalize the area.”

The restaurant plans to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as brunch on weekends. There will be space for live performers as well.

Owners of Ophelia’s say they plan to have a 75% ration of non alcoholic and food sales, and a 25% ration of alcohol sales. The license requires that the restaurant maintains a ration of non-liquor sales to total sales of at least 50%. It must also be open for a minimum of 300 days a year and five evenings per week, which the owners agreed to during the meeting.

The recommendation will now go to the Mayor’s Office for approval.