FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss and vote on a transition agreement between the city and Red River Waste Solutions.

Mayor Tom Henry called for the meeting one week ago, and his office provided the transition agreement. It can be read below:

To summarize the agreement, Red River agrees to decline its contract with Fort Wayne as part of its chapter 11 bankruptcy as of December 20, 2021, but will remain operating in the city through June 30, 2022 during a transition period.

The financials of the agreement are what make some council members disagree with the settlement between the city and Red River.

The agreement states that, if passed, Red River will promptly pay Fort Wayne $1.6 million over disputed claims, but then the city will pay Red River back the $1.6 million in installments throughout the transition period on top of a base salary and an additional $300,000.

Red River will still have to pay the city any fines incurred prior to January 30, 2022. The agreement says additional fines between February 1 and June 30 of 2022 can be withheld from payments to Red River by the city, but the first $50,000 worth of fines incurred by Red River from March through June will be waived by the city.

WANE 15 spoke to two city councilmen who’ve been vocal about the city’s handling of Red River; Russ Jehl (R, 2nd Dist.) and Tom Didier (R, 3rd Dist.).

Jehl, who said he had prior commitments before Mayor Henry called for the special session and won’t be available to attend tonight’s meeting, said he believes the city is paying Red River “ransom money.”

Didier told WANE 15 that he’s taking an approach of looking at the agreement as a “light at the end of the tunnel” with Red River. Didier said the agreement isn’t pretty.

“You might not like what’s happening dollar-wise when you feel you have to expend dollars that you don’t feel they deserve,” Didier said.

Didier said the reality of the situation is Fort Wayne needs a trash collector through July, so the agreement seems necessary even though it may be a tough pill to swallow.

An additional part of the transition agreement calls for Fort Wayne resident Barry Pruitt to take over Red River’s Fort Wayne operation for the remainder of the transition period.

Tuesday night’s city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. WANE 15 will have coverage of it on First at Five, at 6 p.m. and on Nightcast.

