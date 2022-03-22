FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council members met with a potential new trash hauler. The city is ready to put Red River Waste Solutions behind them.

Council members had a briefing Tuesday with Green For Life. At the meeting Tuesday evening, Glynn Hines said they were pleased with GFL and hope they are heading in the right direction.

“They look at themselves as recycling and their wage rate is very competitive, they’ve got a new scheme to how to lay the city out,” Hines said. “And the shifts, so it’s hopeful so we look forward to July one if in fact, they end up getting the final agreement on that contract,” Hines said.

Mayor Tom Henry has called a special council meeting to discuss a resolution approving a transition agreement between the city of Fort Wayne and Red River Solutions.

The meeting will take place on March 29th, at 5:30 in Citizens Square.