Citizens Square to remain closed until Jan. 25

The seal of the City of Fort Wayne is displayed on a podium at the Grand Wayne Center ahead of the annual State of the City Address. A Fort Wayne flag is posted behind the podium.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry announced Tuesday that Citizens Square will remain closed to the public due to COVID-19.

Current plans call for the building to be reopen on Jan. 25, six days after the original opening date of Jan. 19. Citizen Square has been closed to the public since Nov. 23, 2020.

Other City of Fort Wayne-owned building that will remain closed:

Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office

Parks and Recreation pavilions

Community centers

Youth centers

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory remains open, the city said. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s facility is operating under restricted access.

The City says it’s divisions and departments stand ready to respond to emergencies that may arise. Operating at full capacity:

Public safety – police, fire, and animal care and control

Water filtration plant operation

Water pollution control (wastewater) plant operation

Water and sewer maintenance field operations

Street department functions

Garbage and recycling collection

Snow and ice removal

Neighborhood Code Compliance

Finance

911 services

City’s 311 Call center

Neighborhood Code Compliance has suspended all hearings while Citizens Square is closed, the press release said. Parking Enforcement hearings are also suspended.

All other city departments and employees will continue to work remotely, the city said.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org to find health information about COVID-19, local services available to help individuals and families in need of assistance, and how the public can continue to conduct business with City government while Citizens Square is closed.

The City of Fort Wayne continues to follow guidelines and recommendations from the local department of health and state and federal experts and authorities, the press release said.

The city asks that the public continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing and proper hand washing techniques as well as limit participation in public settings.