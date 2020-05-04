Cinco de Mayo celebrations continue with carryout specials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A week before restaurants are allowed to open dining rooms across Indiana, some Mexican restaurants will be marking Cinco de Mayo with carryout food and drink specials. The deals are the most celebrating the businesses are able to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of longtime Fort Wayne Mexican restaurant El Azteca have planned to welcome guests for the first time since March. The restaurant was not able to operate on carryout orders alone. The staff will offer chips and salsa, as well as margaritas for drive, bike or walk-up guests from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Mexican restaurants offering special Cinco de Mayo food and drink deals include Don Chava’s Mexican Grill, Cebolla’s Mexican Grill, Mi Pueblo, Dos Margaritas, Los Cabos Mexican Grill, LaLos Restaurante Mexicano and La Fogata.

Other Mexican restaurants in Fort Wayne that have been continuing to offer carryout food and drink include Salsa Grille and the two Agaves Mexican Grill locations.

The crew of Mexican food truck Mercadito Taqueria has planned to have the truck up and running, celebrating Cinco de Mayo, at Ambrosia Orchard in Hoagland from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WANE 15 reached out to several other restaurants Monday but was unable to get details for Tuesday. This story may be updated.