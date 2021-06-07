Cicadas emerge in northeast Indiana

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Brood 10 Periodical Cicadas have started their emergence in northeast Indiana. While they haven’t been spotted in large numbers in Fort Wayne, some spots in northeast Indiana have been plagued by the bugs.

At Camp Sack-in, near the Ohio state line, east of Angola, wooded areas radiated the sounds of the cicadas Monday afternoon. The ground was covered in the shells left behind and holes from where the cicadas emerged.

Cicada exoskeletons are left behind near the holes from which they emerged at Steuben County campground.

A cicada expert explained that the time has arrived for the appearance of the cicadas in the area around Fort Wayne as the ground is at or near the needed 64 degree temperature for the emergence to happen.

“Underneath the trees, which is where they will be coming out from, in a shaded area, forested area was just about 60 degrees. In a more open area like in here, it was actually pretty close to 64 degrees. Right at about 64. So, we’re right on the edge of that time,” said Bill Horan, Purdue University Extension Educator in Wells County.

Check out these viewer-submitted pictures and videos:

Hiking the trails at Kokiwanee near Lagro, IN. The cicadas were very loud and the trails were covered with holes in the ground. Many were flying above us. It was a very neat experience.

Taken at Ball Lake, Hamilton, Indiana You can hear them in the videos! Very loud!

Saw these at Isaac Walton Conservation area north of Fort Wayne this morning 6/1.

Viewer submitted photos: cicada spotting.

