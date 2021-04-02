Churches prepare for services this holiday weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Compared to last year, this weekend will look different for many churches celebrating the Easter holiday. Many churches across the country were transiting as best they could to virtual services while some had no way of celebrating Easter with each other.

Pathway Community Church, located off of Carroll Rd. already had online streaming capabilities, so the transition to virtual streaming was simpler and easier than it was for most. One year later, most churches are back to in-person services, including Pathway.

For the holiday weekend, many churches are expanding service options as well as offering online streaming. Pathway Community Church is asking those interested in attending one of their six services to RSVP if possible to prepare for the influx of those attending the holiday services ensuring the safety of all those in attendance.

“We want everyone who wants to come worship in person to be able to come worship in person,” Stacie Miller, communications director at Pathway Community Church said.

Associated Churches of Fort Wayne says they haven’t heard of any churches canceling services due to the holiday but many are continuing to social distance to keep each other safe.