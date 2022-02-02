Chuck the Grabill groundhog makes his prediction for spring

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) Punxsutawney Phil might be the most famous famous weather predicting groundhog in the US, but he’s not the only one.

Indiana Wilds Charles Winchester, more commonly known as Chuck, peeked out from his burrow this morning to tell us if we can expect an early spring or a long winter.

The event was at the Common Grounds Coffee shop in Grabill Indiana. He didn’t see his shadow, predicting an early end to the cold. This goes against Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction in Pennsylvania, who did see his shadow.

Whether you trust Phil or Chuck, we can all expect at least a few more weeks of cold here in Indiana.